ATH-PE: Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,
ATH-PE fiyatı bugün 0.77% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 26.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 26.38 aralığında işlem gördü.
Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ATH-PE stock price today?
Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, stock is priced at 26.31 today. It trades within 0.77%, yesterday's close was 26.11, and trading volume reached 98. The live price chart of ATH-PE shows these updates.
Does Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, stock pay dividends?
Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, is currently valued at 26.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.25% and USD. View the chart live to track ATH-PE movements.
How to buy ATH-PE stock?
You can buy Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, shares at the current price of 26.31. Orders are usually placed near 26.31 or 26.61, while 98 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow ATH-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ATH-PE stock?
Investing in Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, involves considering the yearly range 25.31 - 26.57 and current price 26.31. Many compare 1.47% and 2.25% before placing orders at 26.31 or 26.61. Explore the ATH-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Athene Holding Ltd. in the past year was 26.57. Within 25.31 - 26.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, performance using the live chart.
What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-PE) over the year was 25.31. Comparing it with the current 26.31 and 25.31 - 26.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATH-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ATH-PE stock split?
Athene Holding Ltd. Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1, has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.11, and 2.25% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 26.11
- Açılış
- 26.22
- Satış
- 26.31
- Alış
- 26.61
- Düşük
- 26.09
- Yüksek
- 26.38
- Hacim
- 98
- Günlük değişim
- 0.77%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.25%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4