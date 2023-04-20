HFT EA for Prop Firm and Live Account Management
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jonathan Ephraim Nsien
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
- This EA uses High Frequency Trading
- This EA can be used for passing prop firm challenges
- This EA can be used for Live Account Management
- This EA makes an average of 2% - 4% profit per month
- This EA never excedes a 5% DD
- Parameters are adjusted monthly by the EA developer
- Full refund will be provided if the bot fails a challenge
- This EA has a 99% success rate at passing all challenges so far
- Passes prop firm challenges in 2 weeks or less
- We get clients 600K or more in prop firm funding
- EA license provider
*Please contact us before purchaseof the EA*