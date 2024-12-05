GRat OrderExport 4

The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported by:
To start exporting trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of that symbol and set the parameters:
  • Magic - the magic number of the exported trades. If set to 0, then all trades will be exported, including manual trades.
  • Common - true - export to another terminal (including MT5) on the same computer; false - export to the same terminal.
  • KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.

To export trades from other symbols, launch other instances of the EA on the required charts.

To export trades from MT5 use  GRat_OrderExport (MT5).


Önerilen ürünler
Rocket Fx Multi Target EA
Jeffrey Bucsit
Yardımcı programlar
Rocket Fx Multi-Target EA Summary This MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to place multi-target pending orders (both buy and sell) with individual take profit levels and shared stop loss. Here's how it operates: Key Features Multi-Target Order Placement : Creates pending orders (Stop or Limit) with up to 4 take profit targets Risk Management : Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage User Interface : Provides input fields for entry prices, stop
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Yardımcı programlar
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Yardımcı programlar
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Hotkeys Orders Closing
Sergey Oleinik
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Provided closing options: KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP. KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP. KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP. KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT. KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT. KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT. KEY "7" DELETE ALL PEND
FREE
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.
TPSpro Risk Manager
Roman Podpora
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi       her türlü eğitim ve sermayeye sahip yatırımcılar için benzersiz bir profesyonel risk kontrol sistemidir. Ticarette kayıplardan ve işlemlerde ciddi hatalardan kaçınmanızı sağlar. TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi, öncelikle scalper'lar ve günlük yatırımcılar için risk yönetimi için gereklidir, ancak her türlü alım satım tarzındaki yatırımcılar tarafından başarıyla kullanılır. Panelde her biri yararlı bilgiler içeren 3 sütun bulunur. İlk sütun, içinde bulunulan ayın başı itibar
Script CloseAll Target
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Profit Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Yardımcı programlar
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Breakout Order Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Yardımcı programlar
Çoğu perakende tüccar, riski yönetemez ve aşırı risk alarak veya aşırı ticaret yaparak hesapları patlatamaz. Bu araç, düşüş ve risk yönetimini tamamen otomatikleştirerek, bir tüccarın yalnızca girişlerine odaklanmasını sağlar. Breakout veya Pullback ticareti yapmak için idealdir. Stoploss'u bir satış ticaretinde en yüksek seviyenin üstüne veya bir alış ticaretinde en düşük seviyenin altına yerleştirerek riski hesaplamak için önceden kapatılmış mum yüksekliğini kullanır. Stoploss yerleşimi, zama
BasketCloser
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Yardımcı programlar
BasketCloser — Intelligent basket close by profit or loss Take control of outcomes: set a money target to close all positions when the basket reaches that profit, and a global loss cap to stop bad streaks early. Works per symbol or across the whole account, with an option to include pending orders. A clean on-chart panel shows orders, total lots, and aggregated P/L in real time. Does not open trades. It only manages exits: fast and consistent. Why choose it Consistent results: clo
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Yardımcı programlar
Hiçbir abonenizin alım satım terminalinizden alım satım etkinliklerinizi kaçırmaması için bildirim göndermek için otomatik bir sistem. Hesabınızdaki herhangi bir alım satım işlemi hakkında Telegram habercisine bildirim gönderen bir yardımcı program. Yardımcı programı Telegram'da bir kanala bağlamak için adım adım talimatlar ->   HERE   / MT5 ->   HERE Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve ayrıntılı talimatlar, Ayarlanabilir ekran görüntüleri gönderme imkanı, Emoji kullanarak özelleştirilebilir bildirim m
Averaging Script
Igor Semyonov
Yardımcı programlar
The Averaging utility is designed for one-time use and is intended for traders who trade using averaging techniques or from time to time need to exit a floating loss resulting from erroneous trades by averaging trade results. Averaging of results means closing trades by TakeProfit calculated by the script. The script takes into account the volume of opened positions! However, if the number or volume of trades is increased, the script should be relaunched on the chart! The total result of trades
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Risk Controller Free
Georgii Garanin
Yardımcı programlar
This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
FREE
Trading Panel Tradingscenes
Minh Nguyen Nam
Yardımcı programlar
Tradingscenes Trading Panel     How will Trading Panel work ? Trading Panel is created as an Expert Advisor, which will enable traders to set pending orders, or mass pending orders in different types Limit orders with additional functions for taking profit as partial, trailing stop and also taking profit with differences price levels; let’s explain in every single functions for you as following parts: Read the full description here:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/10O10dBLLUcdT3MdPvKqO7L3CIFR
VTrailing
Diego Bonifacio
Yardımcı programlar
V-Trailing è uno strumento avanzato progettato per supportare il nostro trading manuale, con funzionalità dedicate alla gestione di take profit, stop loss e trailing stop. Questa utility, oltre a semplificare l’inserimento dei dati su MT4, consente di configurare parametri di trailing stop non disponibili di default sulla piattaforma. La caratteristica principale di V-Trailing è la possibilità di impostare un punto di partenza personalizzato per il trailing stop, diverso dalla linea di prezzo co
FREE
Tin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Göstergeler
The Tin indicator is designed to visually display the current trend in the market. One of the key aspects of foreign exchange market analysis is to determine the trend, which is the sustainable direction of price movement. To do this, the Tin indicator uses algorithms that smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not have a significant impact on the overall trend. A trend can be either upward (bullish) or downward (bearish). Typically, a trend persists for a long time before abruptly changing dir
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
Yardımcı programlar
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
K Trade Assistant Pro
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Asistan: Ticaret Asistanı-MT4 (indirmek için tıklayın) Ticaret Asistanı-MT5 (indirmek için tıklayın) Lütfen kullanım kılavuzunu dikkatlice okuyunuz. Temeller: Pozisyonların hızlı açılıp kapatılması, tek tıklamayla pozisyon açılıp kapatılması, tek tıklamayla emir verilmesi Çizgili Ticaret Otomatik sl/tp Yakın Semboller Kar Korumalı SL Protect'i Taşı SL'yi takip etmek Hesap Risk Kontrolü Düzenin Gölgesi Otomatik Sipariş Ekleme Otomatik Kapatma Siparişleri Kapat Yeniden Aç Sembol Bilgileri So
Fast Easy Copy
Mustafa Eroglu
Yardımcı programlar
SETTINGS: Setting 1-  Will I act as server or client? : As you see, this setting for choice working mode as client or server.  ( server or client ) Setting 2-  Will I copy stoploss and takeprofit? : If true they will be copy, if false they will not be copy.  ( true or false ) Setting 3-  If I am client I multiply lots with this value: Multiplier value for transaction lots on client mode only.  ( 0.01 - 100 ) Setting 4-  If I am client I don't copy if lots greater than value: It is working on whe
GRInvest Breakeven AutoSet EA
Greig Cameron Rennie
Yardımcı programlar
Elevate your trading with this Breakeven and Trailing Stop Manager, an Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 4 to streamline risk management by automating breakeven and trailing stop strategies. This EA helps secure profits and minimize losses without requiring constant manual intervention, giving you more time to focus on market analysis and strategy. ### Key Features: - **Automatic Breakeven Adjustment:**     Automatically move the Stop Loss to the breakeven level once your position reac
FREE
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
TP SL Calculator for MT4
Pham
Yardımcı programlar
For MT5: TP SL Calculator This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is express
Double Position Utility
Mas Khairul Araaf
Yardımcı programlar
Parameters Lots = 0.01 Stop loss= 50 Take Profit=50 Delay= 2 Buy = true Sell=true LotMultiplier=2 PointMultiplier=1.5 Magic=111 MaxSlippage=30 Start Time=00:00 Stop Time=23:00 GMT Offset=0 that is a utility for trade, you can aitomaticly trading whit vps. And your invest can growing up to 100% or 1000%. you can back test before you buy this for analisis how this utility traing for you.
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Yardımcı programlar
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Magnifier Ruler Crosshair
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Göstergenin üç ana aracı vardır: Büyüteç (Yakınlaştırma grafiği), Cetvel (Zaman ve Fiyat ölçekleri) ve Artı İşareti. Farenizle her yeri hareket ettirebilir ve farklı görüntüleme formatlarını özelleştirebilir, her öğenin boyutunu ve rengini özelleştirebilirsiniz. Büyüteç (yakınlaştırma tablosu), mumları herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve farklı ölçeklerde görüntülemenizi sağlar. Varsayılan kısayol tuşları: 'Q' - daha yüksek zaman aralığı, 'A' - daha düşük zaman aralığı, 'W' - mum boyutunu azalt, '
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
GRat OrderExport
Ivan Titov
Yardımcı programlar
The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported    by: GRat_BinanceImpor t  or  GRat_BybitImport or  GRat_Crypto   tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange; using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to MT4 termina
FREE
GRat OrderImport 4
Ivan Titov
Yardımcı programlar
The GRat_OrderImport EA imports into MT4 on the symbol of its chart all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library. To start importing trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of this symbol and set the parameters: Magic
GRat Clusters
Ivan Titov
Göstergeler
GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GRat IndiTrade
Ivan Titov
Yardımcı programlar
Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
GRat BinanceImport
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
GRat Binance
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 5 most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt