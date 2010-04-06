GRat OrderExport 4

The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported by:

library (in particular, the EA) in order to copy trades to MT5 terminal; GRat_OrderImport (MT4) in order to copy trades to another MT4 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT4 terminal .

To start exporting trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of that symbol and set the parameters:

Magic - the magic number of the exported trades. If set to 0 , then all trades will be exported, including manual trades.

Common - true - export to another terminal (including MT5) on the same computer; false - export to the same terminal.

KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.

- KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.

To export trades from other symbols, launch other instances of the EA on the required charts. To export trades from MT5 use GRat_OrderExport (MT5).



