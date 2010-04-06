GRat OrderExport 4

The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported by:
To start exporting trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of that symbol and set the parameters:
  • Magic - the magic number of the exported trades. If set to 0, then all trades will be exported, including manual trades.
  • Common - true - export to another terminal (including MT5) on the same computer; false - export to the same terminal.
  • KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.

To export trades from other symbols, launch other instances of the EA on the required charts.

To export trades from MT5 use  GRat_OrderExport (MT5).


Rispondi alla recensione