GRat OrderExport 4

The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported by:
To start exporting trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of that symbol and set the parameters:
  • Magic - the magic number of the exported trades. If set to 0, then all trades will be exported, including manual trades.
  • Common - true - export to another terminal (including MT5) on the same computer; false - export to the same terminal.
  • KeepSeconds - how many seconds the exported trades are available for import. 0 - unlimited.

To export trades from other symbols, launch other instances of the EA on the required charts.

To export trades from MT5 use  GRat_OrderExport (MT5).


GRat OrderImport 4
Ivan Titov
Utilitaires
The GRat_OrderImport EA imports into MT4 on the symbol of its chart all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library. To start importing trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of this symbol and set the parameters: Magic
GRat Clusters
Ivan Titov
Indicateurs
GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GRat IndiTrade
Ivan Titov
Utilitaires
Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
GRat BinanceImport
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
GRat Binance
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 5 most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
