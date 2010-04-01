Medallion X

Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence of isolated signals. This approach enables the Expert Advisor to extract structure from apparent market noise and to continuously refine its internal assumptions based on its own trading outcomes. Medallion is explicitly not a grid and not a martingale system; instead, it represents a mathematically grounded framework focused on stability, statistical expectancy, and long-term robustness.

The strategy is optimized for EUR/USD and is deliberately designed to be time-frameagnostic. Analytical core operates on price distributions and spectral characteristics rather than on candle granularity, enabling stable and systematic market assessment. Medallion seeks to generate consistent returns across varying market regimes — trending, ranging, or transitional — by exploiting intrinsic properties of the price series itself. Risk management and position sizing are fully automated and continuously recalculated, while a logarithmically derived trailing mechanism aims to maximize profit efficiency without compromising capital protection. Beyond trading logic, Medallion performs real-time self-analysis, evaluates the viability of holding existing positions, and rigorously monitors broker specifications, execution quality, and system parameters. Comprehensive high-resolution logging ensures transparency, diagnostic clarity, and early detection of any execution anomalies — positioning Medallion not merely as a trading tool, but as a disciplined quantitative research agent operating autonomously in live market conditions.


Strategy Architecture — Core Principles

Medallion's trading logic is structured as a set of independent yet tightly integrated analytical layers, each addressing a specific dimension of market uncertainty.
  1. AI-Driven Decision Framework: A GPT-based analytical core evaluates market states contextually, prioritizing probabilistic consistency over rigid rule execution.
  2. Spectral and Statistical Price Analysis: Price behavior is analyzed using fourier series decomposition and advances statistical methods to distinguish structural dynamics from stochastic noise.
  3. Bayesian Market Inference: Bayesian probability updating governs entry, exit, and position management decisions. A logarithmically derived trailling mechanism is usedto enhance efficiency while maintaining risk discipline.
  4. Predictive Confirmation Filter: An additional filter validates trade entires and estimates short-term market behavior, reducing exposure to statiscally unforvable conditions.
  5. Self-Analysis and Dynamic: Risk Evaluation The system continuously reassesses open positions and historical outcomes, identiying scenatios where contiuned posotion holdingis no longer statistically justified.

Configuration and Operational Parameters

  • Timeframes: Any
  • Instrument: EUR/USD 
  • Quotes: 5 digits
  • Account Type: Hedging is recommended. Netting is supported with certain operational limitations
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Risk per Trade: Defined by user configuration
  • Broker Compatibility: Any broker

For full analytical functionality, Medallion requires sufficient historical data:

  • Minimum: 10,000 M1 bars
  • Recommended: 100,000 M1 bars

If insufficient data is detected, the Expert Advisor automatically initiates data loading and informs the user about the process. In MetaTrader 4, this behavior is visible during testing; on live accounts, brief data loading after initialization is a normal operational state.

Historical Research and Testing

Extensive historical modeling has been conducted on EUR/USD, covering the period from 2013 to the present across multiple market regimes. Depending on configuration, simulations demonstrated a wide range of performance characteristics, reflecting the adaptive nature of the system rather than dependence on a single market phase.
All results represent research and modeling outcomes only and are provided strictly for transparency. Past performance, whether simulated or historical, does not constitute a guarantee of future results.
At the time of release, Medallion is newly launched and public live trading results are not yet available. A public signal is planned following internal validation and stability monitoring.

Simplified User Control

Medallion incorporates an internal automatic parameter selection system designed to maximize usability without sacrificing analytical depth.
User interaction is intentionally reduced to a single input parameter:

  • Tradem — controls overall trading risk, stop logic, and auxiliary system behavior.

No manual optimization or technical intervention is required.

Broker Recommendations

Although Medallion is compatible with all brokers, it is recommended to verify key contract specifications prior to deployment. Smaller or less established brokers may occasionally exhibit inconsistent parameters.
For optimal reliability, the use of well-established brokers with high-quality quotation feeds is advised.

Medallion is exclusively engineered for EUR/USD and is not intended for use on other symbols.

Pricing Policy

  • Introductory price: USD 299 (first 10 purchases)
  • Standard price: USD 499

    Authencity and Security

    All products by the author are distributed exclusively via the official MQL5 Marketplace. Medallion includes protection against unauthorized analysis, reverse engineering, and integrity violations. Products purchased from third-party sources void all guarantees. Security measures activate only in cases of clearly malicious behavior; legitimate users under normal trading conditions are unaffected.


    Medallion is not positioned as a speculative shortcut, but as a disciplined quantitative system — where artificial intelligence, probability theory, and mathematical modeling converge to navigate market complexity with rigor, restraint, and intellectual integrity.

    Önerilen ürünler
    SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Otomatik ticaret sermayenizi büyütmenize yardımcı olmalı; sizi sonsuz ayarlar ve teorilerle karıştırmamalıdır. SPARK,   yeni başlayanlara hassasiyet ve basitliğe odaklanarak güvenli bir başlangıç sağlamak için tasarlanmış, hafif ancak etkili bir Uzman Danışmandır. SPARK neden farklı? EUR/USD odaklı:   EA, en likit ve istikrarlı döviz çiftlerinden biri olan EUR/USD için özel olarak optimize edilmiştir. Likidite çıkış mantığı üzerine kurulu:   SPARK, fiyatın çıkış yapma olasılığının yüksek olduğu
    FREE
    Scalper Tick Manager
    Lucas Hernan Diedrich
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalper Tick Manager   It serves a large number of pairs, the more movement there is in the currency pair, the better it works, recommended pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY. I tried it on other pairs and it works well too, but for now I recommend doing the test on the recommended ones. The EA, It is not king-size gala, It is not an unnecessary high risk system, You can see it for yourself, the DDs are very low, in normal conditions they do not exceed 10%. Recommended Spread Try testing the
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    LossLess Neuron
    Vladimir Tkach
    4 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
    FREE
    EurUsd Killer Ai Bot
    Emanuele Esposito
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EURUSD Killer   è molto più di un semplice Expert Advisor: è un’arma strategica progettata per colpire con precisione il mercato   EUR/USD , la coppia più liquida e tradata al mondo. Costruito per ottenere   risultati costanti e superiori alla media , questo EA combina   tecniche avanzate di grid trading ,   hedging intelligente   e un   sistema di controllo del drawdown   che protegge il capitale anche nelle fasi di massima volatilità.   Griglia Dinamica : sfrutta movimenti di mercato regol
    Pattern and level
    Dmitrii Orlovskii
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site +Signals+My   trading since February.    The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit( recommended) The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The   testing   was   conducted   over   the   period   of   15   years   2010-2024 ( 12 )   with   a   fixed   risk   of   $ 25   per   trade   ( test ) ,   which   is   the   equivalent   of   0.25 %   of   $ 10,000   dollars   ( or
    Infinity Gold AI
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
    GoldTrend EA
    Artem Tsepkov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Trend EA Gold Trend EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) developed for forex trading with a special focus on the gold market. It uses a divergence strategy to accurately identify reversal points, allowing for timely market entries and exits. The advisor includes built-in risk management mechanisms such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, and a margin check before opening a trade, contributing to stable performance under real market conditions. Key Features: Divergence for Identifying Revers
    SafeTradeX
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
    Grids
    Yan Jian Luo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Note: This is a very useful hanging order EA, which is a grid trading strategy and requires manual cooperation. This strategy can be used for beginners to simulate and familiarize themselves with EA operations and learning, and is also a good tool for professionals to place orders; Please make sure to simulate the disk test first. Recommended for everyone to use.
    IQmovingZ
    Alexander Kovalenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
    Code Remote
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    With over a decade of backtesting experience using realistic market simulations, Code Remote has demonstrated its reliability and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA displays stable growth curves with controlled drawdowns, confirming its resilience across various brokerage data and during periods of volatility, such as economic crises. After detecting a momentum setup, the EA precisely manages the position, ensuring execution and closing of trades at the most opportune
    PolPol5 AudNzd
    Yusuke Goto
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Features of this EA Only one position is held per trade. No more Grid or martingale, so it can be operated from a low capital. Currency pair: AUDNZD Time: 5 min or 1min Lot：100USD/0.1 Please use an exchange with low spreads. *There may be days when you do not trade at all throughout the day, as we carefully select our entries. *When the market has a window, entry conditions are more likely to be met, but we recommend that you prohibit entry at that time in your settings as you will lose
    Super Hedge ladder
    Hong Ling Mu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hedging logic, or simply "hedging," refers to a strategy used in trading and investing to reduce or eliminate the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. This is typically done by taking an offsetting position in a related security or asset. The goal of hedging is to protect the portfolio from significant losses while still allowing for potential gains. Here are a few common hedging methods: 1. **Options**: Buying put options to hedge against potential declines in the value of an asset. 2
    Forex trading
    Andrey Kozak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Forex trading is a unique forex scalper robot. The robot is trading GBPUSD M5. The minimum deposit is from $ 300. The maximum drawdown when testing in the strategy tester for 2 years is no more than 15%. The robot does not use Martingale, Grid or other risky trading strategies. Each trade is accompanied by TakeProfit and StopLoss. The robot can trade simultaneously on several trading accounts. With each deal, the robot sends an information message to the trader on the phone, where it says on wh
    ProfessorMoriartyMT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
    Silver Flow MT4
    Hamza Ashraf
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROMOSYON BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyatla sınırlı kopyalar mevcut! Son fiyat: 1,800$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticaret hesabı için geçerlidir) -> satın alımınızdan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Instruction Blog Link to Channel Hoşgeldiniz Silver Flow ! Silver Flow , ortalama dönüşü ve volatilite kırılması stratejilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanarak yüksek olasılıklı ticaret setuplarını tespit edip bunlardan faydalanmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir EA'dır. Sadece XAGUSD(Silver) sembolüne odaklanı
    Artificial Neural Network Plus
    Vladimir Tkach
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
    FSG Expert
    Sergey Shergin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FSG Expert   - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, которая особенно эффективна при торговле на популярной валютной паре: GBPUSD. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении, с использованием Фибосетки и ее уровней. Рекомендации Настройки по умолчанию на скрине ( можно поиграть с настройками) Символ: GBPUSD  Таймфрейм: H1 Минимальный депозит: $100 Тип счета: ECN Минимальный депозит составляет $100 при
    AI Trading System
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – En Üstün Yapay Zeka Güçlü Kar Makineniz! AI TRADING SYSTEM ile ticaretin geleceğini açığa çıkarın, tüm para birimi çiftlerinde karı maksimize etmek için güçlü yapay zeka destekli stratejiler kullanan son teknoloji bir uzman danışman (EA). Çok yönlülük için tasarlanmış olsa da, EUR/USD, GBP/USD ve USD/JPY gibi önemli çiftlerde olağanüstü performans göstererek piyasada önde olmanıza yardımcı olur. İki farklı ticaret modu ile AI TRADING SYSTEM, ticaret tarzınıza ve kar h
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.1 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Unicorn XU
    Andrii Garkusha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
    The Viper EA
    Profalgo Limited
    3.18 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
    Aura Superstar MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.78 (9)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
    Killer Scalper Xauusd
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
    Harmonica Japan
    Alexander Chertnik
    3 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Desbot
    Luke Joel Desmaris
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
    Grid Scalper EA
    ENTWINED
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automated strategies are commonly used by institutional investors, banks, and hedge funds due to their ability to handle large volumes of trades with greater precision and efficiency. However, they are also increasingly being adopted by individual traders who use trading platforms that offer automated trading capabilities.  While a profit of 10 percent   may seem small ,   it can add up over time with consistent trading . It is important to note that trading involves risks, and traders should a
    FREE
    EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (16)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT5 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT4 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! Kural       İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yapın. Kuantum
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    2025’in en güçlü otomatik işlem stratejilerinden biri 2025 yılında kullanılan en güçlü manuel işlem stratejilerinden birini, TMA (Triangular Moving Average) ve CG mantığı temel alınarak tam otomatik bir Expert Advisor’a (EA) dönüştürdük. Bu EA, hassas girişler, akıllı bekleyen emirler ve sıkı risk yönetimi için tasarlanmıştır ve tüm Forex pariteleri ile Altın (XAUUSD) için uygundur. En iyi performans, 10 pip altı spread’e sahip ECN hesaplarda elde edilir; bu sayede kesin emir yürütme ve minimum
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    AlphaCore System MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.81 (16)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CyNera: Sizin Ticaretiniz, Bizim Teknolojimiz Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları: Kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisanslara göre artar Mevcut kopya sayısı: 4 Piyasadaki en değişken araçlardan biri olan altın ticareti, hassasiyet, derinlemesine analiz ve güçlü risk yönetimi gerektirir. CyNera Expert Advisor, bu unsurları kusursuz bir şekilde entegre ederek, optimum altın ticareti için tasarlanmış sofistike bir sistem oluşturur. Cy
    KonokaSystemNEO
    Nobuyoshi Murase
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
    ThraeX
    Vasile Verdes
    3.6 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ThraeX – M1’de Scalping   (DAX, XAU, etc) Roma döneminin disiplininden ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan ThraeX , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor – EA) . Özellikle 1 dakikalık grafik (M1) üzerinde yüksek frekanslı alım satım (High-Frequency Trading) için geliştirilmiştir. Piyasanın ani dalgalanmalarını yönetmek, kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yüksek hız ve uyarlanabilirlikle tespit edip bunlara tepki vermek için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: ️ M
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    EvoTrade EA MT4
    Dolores Martin Munoz
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EvoTrade: Piyasadaki İlk Kendini Öğrenen Ticaret Sistemi EvoTrade’i tanıtayım. Bu, en son bilgisayarlı görme ve veri analizi teknolojileriyle geliştirilmiş benzersiz bir ticaret danışmanıdır. EvoTrade, piyasadaki ilk kendini öğrenen ticaret sistemi olup, gerçek zamanlı olarak çalışır. EvoTrade, piyasa koşullarını analiz eder, stratejileri ayarlar ve değişimlere dinamik bir şekilde uyum sağlayarak her ortamda olağanüstü bir hassasiyet sunar. EvoTrade, Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) ve Gated Recurr
    Candle Power EA
    Brainbug Investment GmbH
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Candle Power EA S&P 500 için 5 Stratejili Mean-Reversion Portföyü Lütfen Satın Alma sonrasında bana yazın; size Kılavuz u PDF olarak ve ayrıntılı bir Açıklayıcı Video bağlantısını göndereyim!!! EA'yı her zaman bir ayar ile çalıştırın !!! SETFILE ve kılavuzu buradan indirin  Bir sonraki Çöküşten korkuyor musunuz? Candle Power EA ile buna gerek yok. EA , S&P 500 üzerinde beş tamamlayıcı Mean-Reversion Stratejisini ( 5 Ayar , farklı Filtre Yöntemleri ile) bir araya getirir. Özellikle Stres Fazları
    Multi Gold Ai Robot
    Nirundorn Promphao
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GÜNCELLEME — ARALIK 2025 Aurum Expert Advisor, Kasım 2024’ün sonunda resmi olarak satışa sunuldu. O tarihten bu yana gerçek piyasa koşullarında — haber filtresi olmadan, ek korumalar olmadan ve karmaşık sınırlamalar kullanmadan — istikrarlı şekilde çalışmaya devam etti. Gerçek piyasada geçen bir yıl, sistemin güvenilirliğini açıkça kanıtladı. Ve yalnızca bu gerçek deneyime ve istatistiklere dayanarak, Aralık 2025’te büyük bir güncelleme yayınladık: Tüm ekran çözünürlüklerine uyumlu, tamamen ye
    W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
    Opening Range Breakout Master
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The       Açılış Aralığı Breakout Master   , kurumsal ticaret kavramlarından yararlanmak için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir.       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Akıllı Para Kavramları (SMC) ve likidite tabanlı stratejiler   . Bu uzman danışman, tespit ve yürütmeyi otomatikleştirir       açılış aralığı kırılmaları (ORB)       küresel Forex seanslarının önemlileri arasında       Londra, New York, Tokyo ve Gece Yarısı Öldürme Bölgeleri   , tüccarların uyum sağlamalarına ola
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
    Dark Algo
    Marco Solito
    4.66 (62)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
    The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    $10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
    GoldMiner mt4 pro
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
    MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
    Mahmud Hisso
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Gold (XAUUSD) için MT4 otomatik scalping Expert Advisor. XAUUSD M1 trading , gold scalping EA , microtrend scalping , tick momentum trading , pullback entry sistemi , trailing stop EA , gold hedging scalper , low risk gold EA , MT4 altın işlemleri için Expert Advisor . Önerilen işlem kurulumu • Sembol: Gold (XAUUSD) • Zaman dilimi: M1 (1 dakika) • Minimum başlangıç sermayesi: 300 € ve üzeri • Önerilen başlangıç sermayesi: 500 € ve üzeri • Maks
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
    GridSync Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GridSync Pro       bir       sofistike grid ticareti EA       için tasarlanmış       MetaTrader 4       birleştiren       tam otomatik yürütme       ile       manuel ticaret esnekliği   . Bu       akıllı şebeke EA       bir uygulama yapar       martingale olmayan, gelişmiş grid stratejisi       ile       hassas risk yönetimi kontrolleri   , dahil olmak üzere       günlük kar hedefleri, zarar limitleri ve takip eden durdurmalar       sermayeyi korumak için       değişken piyasa koşulları   . Sist
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Medallion
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Medallion is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed at the intersection of artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, and quantitative finance. At its core links a GPT-based decision engine that does not merely react to price movements, but interprets them through probabilistic reasoning and adaptive learning. The system is built upon Bayesian inference and Fourier series decomposition, allowing Medallion to model market behavior as a dynamic stochastic process rather than a sequence
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt