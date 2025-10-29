AI Capital Guardian HotSwitchPro Gold Edition
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fatos Hamiti
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
💎 AI Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro (Gold Edition)
The AI Capital Guardian EA – HotSwitch Pro is an intelligent MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
designed to dynamically adapt to changing market conditions – from ranging to trending phases.
It automatically detects market behavior and switches live between two trading modes.
⚡ Strategy Modes
Smart Scalping Mode (Trend)
Executes fast micro-trades (3–7 pips) based on EMA + RSI + ATR for precise trend entries.
Safe Guard Mode (Range)
A defensive mean-reversion system using RSI + Bollinger Bands,
focused on capital protection and stability.
🧠 Technical Highlights
-
AI Adaptive Mode – automatically adjusts risk & lot size based on ATR and spread
-
Smart Stop-Loss – dynamic, equity-based SL in %
-
HotSwitch Engine 2.0 – real-time switching between trend ↔ range logic
-
Spread Guard – no trades when spread exceeds threshold
-
News Pause (optional) – temporarily halts trading during high volatility
-
Trailing System 2.0 – volume-adaptive trailing logic
-
Multi-Asset Ready – XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30 (optimized for Gold)
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframe: M5 (recommended)
-
Minimum deposit: 100 USD
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500
-
Account type: ECN / RAW Spread
-
Trading hours: fully automated 24/5
🧩 Protection Features
-
Maximum Drawdown Limit
-
Equity Protection
-
Auto-Lot Adjustment by Account Size
-
Session & Spread Filters
🏆 Key Advantages
-
Developed by AI Capital Labs
-
Optimized for the unique behavior of XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Stable logic proven in long-term tests (2023 – 2025)
-
Fully automated and broker-independent compatibility
📩 Support
For any questions or technical assistance, the AI Capital Labs Support team is happy to help.
Please contact via the MQL5 message system:
➡️ User: FatosHamiti
Typical response time: within 24 hours (Mon–Fri)
💡 AI Capital Guardian – Where Safety Meets Intelligence
Trade with precision – scale with confidence.
📸 Screenshot Overview
-
Image 1: Logo & brand presentation (AI Capital Labs)
-
Image 2: Trading modes – Smart Scalping & Safe Guard (EMA + RSI + ATR)
-
Image 3: Live example XAUUSD – Gold strategy with dynamic trailing
-
Image 4: Overview of risk and drawdown control
Note: All images are for visual demonstration only.
Actual results may vary depending on broker, spread and market conditions.
⚙️ Compatibility
This Expert Advisor is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
Its adaptive logic is trained for Gold volatility and micro-cycles.
On other symbols, the system remains neutral to ensure stability and focus.
💡 Recommended Use
Timeframes: M1 – M15
Account type: Standard or ECN (low latency preferred)