AI Capital Guardian HotSwitchPro Gold Edition

💎 AI Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro (Gold Edition)

The AI Capital Guardian EA – HotSwitch Pro is an intelligent MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

designed to dynamically adapt to changing market conditions – from ranging to trending phases.

It automatically detects market behavior and switches live between two trading modes.

⚡ Strategy Modes

Smart Scalping Mode (Trend)

Executes fast micro-trades (3–7 pips) based on EMA + RSI + ATR for precise trend entries.

Safe Guard Mode (Range)

A defensive mean-reversion system using RSI + Bollinger Bands,

focused on capital protection and stability.

🧠 Technical Highlights

AI Adaptive Mode – automatically adjusts risk & lot size based on ATR and spread

Smart Stop-Loss – dynamic, equity-based SL in %

HotSwitch Engine 2.0 – real-time switching between trend ↔ range logic

Spread Guard – no trades when spread exceeds threshold

News Pause (optional) – temporarily halts trading during high volatility

Trailing System 2.0 – volume-adaptive trailing logic

Multi-Asset Ready – XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30 (optimized for Gold)

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M5 (recommended)

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Account type: ECN / RAW Spread

Trading hours: fully automated 24/5

🧩 Protection Features

Maximum Drawdown Limit

Equity Protection

Auto-Lot Adjustment by Account Size

Session & Spread Filters

🏆 Key Advantages

Developed by AI Capital Labs

Optimized for the unique behavior of XAUUSD (Gold)

Stable logic proven in long-term tests (2023 – 2025)

Fully automated and broker-independent compatibility

📩 Support

For any questions or technical assistance, the AI Capital Labs Support team is happy to help.

Please contact via the MQL5 message system:

➡️ User: FatosHamiti

Typical response time: within 24 hours (Mon–Fri)

💡 AI Capital Guardian – Where Safety Meets Intelligence

Trade with precision – scale with confidence.

📸 Screenshot Overview

Image 1: Logo & brand presentation (AI Capital Labs)

Image 2: Trading modes – Smart Scalping & Safe Guard (EMA + RSI + ATR)

Image 3: Live example XAUUSD – Gold strategy with dynamic trailing

Image 4: Overview of risk and drawdown control

Note: All images are for visual demonstration only.

Actual results may vary depending on broker, spread and market conditions.

⚙️ Compatibility

This Expert Advisor is specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Its adaptive logic is trained for Gold volatility and micro-cycles.

On other symbols, the system remains neutral to ensure stability and focus.

💡 Recommended Use

Timeframes: M1 – M15

Account type: Standard or ECN (low latency preferred)