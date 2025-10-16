Mercury pulse

🚀 Mercury GUI Crypto v4.1 — Intelligent, Multifunctional Analytical Suite for Cryptocurrency and Forex

Mercury GUI Crypto is a cutting-edge, next-generation indicator specifically engineered for traders active in cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets. It integrates more than 30 analytical modules, displaying critical insights directly on the chart through an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI). The indicator is ideally suited for both scalping and medium-term trading across timeframes ranging from M15 to D1.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

Evaluates trend direction across 5 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) with color-coded signals and filtering based on momentum strength.

✅ Comprehensive Market Assessment

RSI, MACD, Stochastic (KDJ), Bollinger Bands, ATR, Momentum, Volume, EMA chain—all consolidated into a single window.

✅ Cryptocurrency-Specific Functions

Adaptive RSI and Dynamic ATR

Liquidity and stop-hunt zone analysis

Whale activity and trading volume spike detection

Correlation tracking with BTC, SPX500, and Gold

Fear & Greed Index

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D)

✅ Smart Risk Management

Automatically calculates position size and stop-loss based on ATR and a user-defined risk percentage of account equity (deposit amount is configurable; default: 10,000).

✅ False Breakout Filtering

A specialized algorithm identifies false breakouts of support/resistance levels by factoring in volatility and volume.

✅ Volume Profile & Clustering

Visualizes accumulation and distribution zones, highlighting price levels with peak market activity.

✅ Session & News Awareness

Accounts for current trading sessions (Asia/Europe/America), weekends, and even major news events.

✅ Fully Customizable to Your Trading Style

Over 50 input parameters—from price display precision to sensitivity of support/resistance detection.

📊 User-Friendly Design

All analytics appear in a compact text panel in the chart corner—no cluttered overlays.

Supports any trading instrument: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD, etc.

Optimized performance: caching, adjustable refresh intervals, and minimal terminal load.

Fully customizable appearance: colors, fonts, panel position, and size.

💡 Who Is This Indicator For?

Crypto traders seeking an edge in volatile markets

Forex traders looking to leverage advanced analytical methods

Beginners—as an educational tool to understand market structure

Professionals—as a unified decision-making dashboard

⚙️ Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended timeframe: H1

No external API required—runs fully offline

Fully compatible with Expert Advisors (EAs) and other indicators

📦 What’s Included?

Ready-to-use Mercury GUI Crypto v4.1 indicator (.ex5 file)

🔧 Key Settings for Mercury Pulse Indicator



You can choose the language of Russian or English.



GUI Layout & Appearance

(Recommended: place on a new chart window with white background; set all chart objects to white)

GuiPosX / GuiPosY — coordinates of the top-left corner of the info panel

TEXT_COLOR — text color for the entire panel

LINE_SPACING — vertical spacing between lines (for readability)

PANEL_WIDTH — panel width in pixels

FONT_NAME / FONT_SIZE — font and size (default: Arial, 10)

Core Technical Indicator Parameters

RSI_Period — RSI period (default: 14)

ATR_Period — ATR period (default: 14)

MACD_Fast / MACD_Slow / MACD_Signal — MACD settings (12/26/9)

KDJ_Period — KDJ stochastic oscillator period

BB_Period / BB_Deviation — Bollinger Bands period and deviation

Crypto-Specific Settings

PricePrecision — decimal places for price display (e.g., 2 for BTCUSD)

UseDynamicATR — enable volatility-responsive ATR

VolatilityMultiplier — multiplier for dynamic ATR (default: 2.5)

ShowVolumeFlow — volume flow analysis vs. moving average

UseEMAChain — display trend structure using three EMAs (9, 21, 50)

ShowSRLevels — auto-detect support/resistance levels

UseFalseBreakoutFilter — filter false breakouts based on price action

UseWhaleTracking — monitor large trader (“whale”) activity

UseFearGreedIndex / UseBitcoinDominance — incorporate market sentiment and BTC dominance

Risk Management

RiskPercent — risk per trade as % of account balance (default: 2%)

AccountBalance — account equity (if unspecified, uses real balance)

ATR_StopMultiplier — ATR multiplier for stop-loss calculation (default: 1.5)

→ The indicator automatically computes lot size and stop-loss in points.

Multi-Timeframe & Correlation Analysis

MultiTF_Confirm — require trend confirmation from higher timeframes (H4, D1, etc.)

ShowCorrelations — display correlation with external assets (e.g., SPX500, GOLD)

CorrSymbol1 / CorrSymbol2 — symbols used for correlation calculations

Time & News Analysis

ShowSessionAnalysis — identify current trading session (Asia/Europe/America)

UseNewsFilter — account for major news release times (simplified model)

ShowWeekendEffect — highlight weekend-related volatility patterns

Performance Optimization

EnableCaching — enable calculation caching to reduce CPU load

UpdateInterval — data refresh interval in milliseconds (default: 500 ms)

All settings are accessible directly through the indicator’s properties window—no code editing required.