AI Trend Oscillator
- Göstergeler
- Splirus
- Sürüm: 2.30
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The AI-Trend Oscillator is a versatile and powerful indicator designed to assist traders in identifying market trends, reversals, and momentum. This indicator leverages complex calculations and smoothing techniques to provide actionable signals. The AI-Trend Oscillator can be used for intraday, swing, and positional trading, making it suitable for various market conditions and trading styles.
## Chapter 2: Calculations Overview
The AI-Trend Oscillator relies on a combination of:
- Trend Strength: Calculated using a weighted summation of price deviations over short and long periods.
- Bull and Bear Lines: Derived from the typical price and smoothed using EMA to highlight underlying market trends.
- Signal Lines: The crossing of trend lines and EMAs identifies potential entry and exit points.
### Key Elements:
- Typical Price: An average of open, high, low, and close prices.
- Lowest Low and Highest High**: Identified over specific periods to normalize the oscillator values.
- Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Smoothing techniques to reduce noise and improve trend clarity.
- Threshold Levels: Critical levels (e.g., 25, 75) are used to identify oversold and overbought conditions.
## Chapter 3: Oscillator Visualization
The AI-Trend Oscillator plots two main components:
- Bull and Bear Lines: Represent short-term and long-term trends.
- EMA Crossovers: Highlight shifts in market momentum.
- - Yellow Candles: Indicate a bullish phase in the short-term trend.
- - Fuchsia Candles: Indicate a bearish phase in the short-term trend.
- - Green Candles: Signal an uptrend in the long-term trend.
- - Red Candles: Signal a downtrend in the long-term trend.
NB: The width of the oscillator candles reflects the strength of the trend, with wider candles indicating stronger trends.
## Chapter 4: Signal Generation
### Entry Signals:
- **Fast Buy Signal**: Occurs when: ( into the next release )
- - The short-term trend transitions from bearish (fuchsia) to bullish (yellow).
- - The short-term bull line is below 40.
- - The long-term bull line is above 50.
- - Accumulation/distribution signals are positive.
- - The short-term trend transitions from bullish (yellow) to bearish (fuchsia).
- - The short-term bull line is above 60.
- - The long-term bull line is below 45.
- - Accumulation/distribution signals are negative.
- **Super Long Exit / Short Entry**: Triggered when:
- - Both the short-term and long-term trends indicate overbought conditions (bull line > 75).
- - Crossunder between trend and bull lines.
- - Both the short-term and long-term trends indicate oversold conditions (bull line < 25).
- - Crossover between trend and bull lines.
## Chapter 5: Trading Strategies
### Trend Following:
1. **Identify the Trend**:
- Use the color and slope of the oscillator candles.
- Green and yellow candles indicate an uptrend; red and fuchsia candles indicate a downtrend.
2. **Enter Trades**:
- Look for fast buy signals in an uptrend and fast sell signals in a downtrend.
3. **Exit Trades**:
- Use super exit signals to close positions.
### Range Trading:
1. **Identify Ranges**:
- Monitor bull and bear lines oscillating within 25 to 75.
2. **Enter Trades**:
- Buy near oversold conditions (bull line < 25).
- Sell near overbought conditions (bull line > 75).
### Divergence Trading:
1. **Identify Divergence**:
- Compare the oscillator with price action.
2. **Enter Trades**:
- Buy when the price makes a lower low, but the oscillator makes a higher low.
- Sell when the price makes a higher high, but the oscillator makes a lower high.
- For intraday trading, set the oscillator to shorter periods for quicker signals.
- For swing trading, use longer periods to reduce noise and capture broader trends.
## Chapter 8: Disclaimer
The AI-Trend Oscillator is a tool to aid trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always combine it with risk management and other analysis techniques to ensure a comprehensive trading strategy.