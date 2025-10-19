NPT Orders Manager

NiceProTrader Manager - Professional Risk & Trade Management Panel

Trade with Confidence, Not with Fear! Control Your Exact Risk in Dollars with One Click.

2. Product Overview (The "Why")

"Tired of complex lot size calculations and the fear of risking more than you planned? NiceProTrader Manager is a powerful and intuitive panel for MetaTrader 5 that revolutionizes how you manage your trades. Set your exact risk, stop loss, and take profit in dollars, not pips, and let the EA handle all the complex calculations for you. It's the ultimate tool for disciplined and stress-free trading."

3. Key Advantages & Features

Full Compatibility: Works flawlessly on MetaTrader 5 with any currency pair, commodity, or index on any timeframe .

Enter trades instantly with or plan your entries with precision using . One-Click Trade Control: Manage all your open positions effortlessly. Close all profitable trades, all losing trades, or all trades with a single click.

Manage all your open positions effortlessly. Close all profitable trades, all losing trades, or all trades with a single click. Advanced Position Protection: Secure your profits with the smart 50% SL-to-Entry feature and the fully customizable Trailing Stop , which also operates based on dollar values.

Secure your profits with the smart feature and the fully customizable , which also operates based on dollar values. User-Friendly Interface: A clean, organized panel that makes trade management simple, fast, and intuitive for both new and experienced traders.

A clean, organized panel that makes trade management simple, fast, and intuitive for both new and experienced traders. Preset Configurations: Save and load your two favorite trading setups with the Set 1 / Set 2 buttons to execute trades faster.

4. How to Use

Select your mode: Market (for instant execution) or Pending (to set entry levels). Enter your parameters in the panel: Total Risk, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Click "EXECUTE BUY" or "EXECUTE SELL". Manage your active trade using the Position Management and Trailing Stop sections.




