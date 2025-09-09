DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP

Short Description:

Advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market data, facilitating technical analysis and trade planning.

Long Description:

The DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP is a technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in defining entry points, stop loss, and take profit levels. It uses current market data to calculate:

Entry (Entry):

Stop Loss (SL):

Take Profit (TP): Maximum and minimum levels of the previous day, with projections based on the current market trend.

This indicator is ideal for strategies that rely on daily level analysis, providing a clear view of critical market points.

Input Parameters:

ColorOpen: Color of the daily open line.

ColorHigh: Color of the daily high line.

ColorLow: Color of the daily low line.

ColorClose: Color of the daily close line.

ColorSweep: Color of the Sweep Liquidity line.

ColorPartial: Color of the Partial Target line.

ColorMaxTarget: Color of the Max Target line.

LineStyle: Style of the lines (default: dotted).

LineWidth: Width of the lines (default: 1).

Advantages:

Automatic calculation of daily levels.

Clear visualization of entry, stop loss, and take profit points.

Facilitates trade planning and execution.

Compatible with any asset and timeframe.

Notes:

Do not use this indicator as the sole criterion for trading decisions.

We recommend downloading our other indicators from our profile; when used together, they form a complete and highly precise trading software.

Recommended for traders using technical analysis based on daily levels.



