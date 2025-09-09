DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP
- Göstergeler
- Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
- Sürüm: 3.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Short Description:
Advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market data, facilitating technical analysis and trade planning.
Long Description:
The DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP is a technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in defining entry points, stop loss, and take profit levels. It uses current market data to calculate:
-
Entry (Entry):
-
Stop Loss (SL):
-
Take Profit (TP): Maximum and minimum levels of the previous day, with projections based on the current market trend.
This indicator is ideal for strategies that rely on daily level analysis, providing a clear view of critical market points.
Input Parameters:
-
ColorOpen: Color of the daily open line.
-
ColorHigh: Color of the daily high line.
-
ColorLow: Color of the daily low line.
-
ColorClose: Color of the daily close line.
-
ColorSweep: Color of the Sweep Liquidity line.
-
ColorPartial: Color of the Partial Target line.
-
ColorMaxTarget: Color of the Max Target line.
-
LineStyle: Style of the lines (default: dotted).
-
LineWidth: Width of the lines (default: 1).
Advantages:
-
Automatic calculation of daily levels.
-
Clear visualization of entry, stop loss, and take profit points.
-
Facilitates trade planning and execution.
-
Compatible with any asset and timeframe.
Notes:
-
Do not use this indicator as the sole criterion for trading decisions.
-
We recommend downloading our other indicators from our profile; when used together, they form a complete and highly precise trading software.
-
Recommended for traders using technical analysis based on daily levels.