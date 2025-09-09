DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP

Short Description:
Advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market data, facilitating technical analysis and trade planning.

Long Description:
The DoctorEdge Daily Levels Entry SL And TP is a technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in defining entry points, stop loss, and take profit levels. It uses current market data to calculate:

  • Entry (Entry):

  • Stop Loss (SL):

  • Take Profit (TP): Maximum and minimum levels of the previous day, with projections based on the current market trend.

This indicator is ideal for strategies that rely on daily level analysis, providing a clear view of critical market points.

Input Parameters:

  • ColorOpen: Color of the daily open line.

  • ColorHigh: Color of the daily high line.

  • ColorLow: Color of the daily low line.

  • ColorClose: Color of the daily close line.

  • ColorSweep: Color of the Sweep Liquidity line.

  • ColorPartial: Color of the Partial Target line.

  • ColorMaxTarget: Color of the Max Target line.

  • LineStyle: Style of the lines (default: dotted).

  • LineWidth: Width of the lines (default: 1).

Advantages:

  • Automatic calculation of daily levels.

  • Clear visualization of entry, stop loss, and take profit points.

  • Facilitates trade planning and execution.

  • Compatible with any asset and timeframe.

Notes:

  • Do not use this indicator as the sole criterion for trading decisions.

  • We recommend downloading our other indicators from our profile; when used together, they form a complete and highly precise trading software.

  • Recommended for traders using technical analysis based on daily levels.


