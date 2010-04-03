Candle Timer with quotes

Trade with Quotes for MT5

Inspirational indicator displaying scrolling trading quotes in English and Vietnamese, with a real-time bar countdown timer. Customizable font, speed, and position. Optimized for all timeframes, lightweight, and MQL5 Market-compliant. Toggle scrolling with Spacebar.

Indicator truyền cảm hứng hiển thị quote trading chạy ngang bằng tiếng Anh và Việt, kèm bộ đếm ngược nến theo thời gian thực. Tùy chỉnh font, tốc độ, vị trí. Tối ưu cho mọi khung thời gian, nhẹ, đạt chuẩn MQL5 Market. Bật/tắt chạy chữ bằng phím Space.

Settings / Cài đặt:

  • EnableQuotes: Show/hide quotes (default: true) / Bật/tắt quote (mặc định: true)
  • TimerInterval: Timer interval (ms, default: 30) / Khoảng thời gian timer (ms, mặc định: 30)
  • ScrollSpeed: Scroll speed (pixels, default: 1.0) / Tốc độ chạy (pixels, mặc định: 1.0)
  • FontName/CountdownFont: Font (default: Arial) / Font chữ (mặc định: Arial)
  • FontSize/CountdownFontSize: Font size (default: 8/10) / Kích thước font (mặc định: 8/10)
  • FontColor/CountdownColor: Text color (default: White) / Màu chữ (mặc định: Trắng)
  • Y_Position: Quote Y-position (default: 10) / Vị trí Y quote (mặc định: 10)
  • LoopScroll: Loop quotes (default: true) / Lặp quote (mặc định: true)
  • QuoteIndex: Quote index (-1 for random, default: -1) / Chỉ số quote (-1 ngẫu nhiên, mặc định: -1)
  • MaxLabelWidth: Max quote width (default: 6000) / Độ rộng tối đa quote (mặc định: 6000)
  • CountdownXOffset: Countdown X-offset (seconds, default: 60) / Offset X bộ đếm (giây, mặc định: 60)
  • CountdownYOffset: Countdown Y-offset (points, default: -100) / Offset Y bộ đếm (points, mặc định: -100)

Support / Hỗ trợ: Contact via MQL5 platform / Liên hệ qua nền tảng MQL5.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt