Niguru SSContinous
- librerie
- Nino Guevara Ruwano
- Versione: 3.3
- Aggiornato: 11 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
🚀 Moving Average-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Opportunities!
Experience fast and precise trading with this Moving Average-powered EA, built to perform flawlessly on XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and even Crypto assets.
💡 Why You’ll Love This EA:
✅ Works on M1 time frame – capture maximum trading opportunities every day
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and seasoned traders
✅ Includes Take Profit for automatic profit protection
✅ No Stop Loss required – trades close based on opposite price signals
✅ Single Shot Mode – only one open trade at a time for better control
✅ Built-in timer as an alternative to time frame settings – more flexibility for your strategy
⚡ Ready to run with no complicated setup – trade faster, safer, and smarter!