TopTrader Click Trading Dashboard

TopTrader EA

Overview:

The TopTrader EA is a powerful and user-friendly trading panel designed for precision trade execution and risk management. It calculates the optimal position size based on entry and stop-loss (SL) levels and provides one-click trading functionality.

Key Features:

1. Position Sizing & Risk Management:

✅ Automatic Position Sizing – Calculates position size based on the risk percentage and stop-loss distance.

✅ Drawdown-Based Position Adjustment – If drawdown protection is enabled, position size adjusts dynamically based on your maximum allowed drawdown (DD).

2. Trading Execution Modes:

✅ Market Execution – Open trades instantly at market price with a single click.

✅ Limit Trading Mode – Place limit orders at specific price levels instead of market execution.

✅ Expiring Limit Orders – Set expiration times for limit orders.

3. Interactive Trading Panel:

✅ Graphical User Interface (GUI) – A built-in trading panel for managing risk, trade execution, and switching between market and limit order modes.

✅ Customizable Risk Percentages – Easily modify market and limit order risk percentages directly from the panel.

✅ One-Click Trading – Quickly place market or limit orders with a single button press.

4. User Controls & Configuration:

✅ Dynamic Panel UI – The EA creates a compact, interactive panel on the chart.

✅ Customizable Colors & Labels – Modify the look and feel of the panel as needed.

How It Works:

Set Risk Parameters – Define market risk%, limit risk%, and max drawdown% in the input settings. Choose Execution Type – Use the panel to select market execution or limit trading mode. Place Trades with a Click – Click the "Market" or "Limit" button to execute trades. Automatic Position Sizing – The EA calculates position size based on your SL and risk settings. Monitor Drawdown (if enabled) – If DD exceeds the set threshold, the EA reduces trade sizes accordingly.

Why Use TopTrader EA?

✔️ No Manual Calculations – Eliminates human error in position sizing.

✔️ Risk-Optimized Trading – Ensures capital protection and adapts to market conditions.

✔️ Fast Execution – One-click trading reduces execution delays.

✔️ Built-in Trade Panel – Provides a visual, intuitive way to execute trades.

This EA is designed for precision trading and professional risk management, making it ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want efficient execution and automated position sizing. 🚀



