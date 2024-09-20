Form designer ver4
Form Designer: Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets
Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders.
Key features and benefits:
- Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in the choice of trading assets. It is adapted for both the Forex and cryptocurrency markets.
- Effective risk management: Form Designer allows you to control the level of risk on a trader's account by adjusting the trading lot size and using the percentage risk of the deposit. This ensures stability and security when trading.
- Convenient interface: The main parameters for managing the bot are presented in an intuitive interface, which simplifies the setup and control of its operation, making the trading process as simple and convenient as possible.
- Automatic stop loss and take profit setting: This feature helps protect the trader's capital and provides a balanced approach to risk management.
- Classic trailing stop support: Form Designer allows you to protect profits and minimize losses when the price moves in the desired direction.
- Individual settings: For optimal performance on various currency and cryptocurrency pairs, the stop loss, take profit and trailing parameters are selected taking into account the volatility and price scale of each pair.
- Flexibility and Personalization: Form Designer gives traders the ability to customize it to suit their strategies and preferences, allowing them to achieve optimal results and improve profitability.
Basic bot settings:
Risk management options:Lot: Trading lot size for each trade (fixed or automatic).RiskOn: Activate risk management (true/false).Risk: Percentage of risk from the current balance or available funds balance.Signal indicator parameters:Length: Period for calculating signal lines.BandsPeriod: Period for calculating the standard deviation of the price.BandsDeviation: Standard deviation value.BarsCalc: Number of bars to calculate the signal.WeightedFilter: Weighting factor for filtering signals.Order limit parameters:LimitOrders: The maximum number of simultaneously open orders.TakeProfit: Take profit level.StopLoss: Stop loss level.Trailing options:TrailingStart: Price level to start trailing stop loss.TrailingStop: Distance in points from the current price to the stop loss level in trailing mode.Environment options:BrokerFilling: Broker order filling mode.CommentOrder: Comments on orders.Magic: Unique order identification number.Requotes: Allowed number of requotes when opening an order.
Form Designer is an innovative and powerful tool for successful trading in the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its advanced technology, user-friendly interface and wide range of features make it an indispensable tool for any trader seeking success and profit.
TDSによるバックテストも良好。 期待してます。