MouseFocusKill Fare tuşlarının kaydedilen durumunu siler ve kontrolü pasif hale getirir. bool MouseFocusKill( const long id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID // tanımlayıcı ) Parametreler id=CONTROLS_INVALID_ID [in] Fare odağındaki kontrolün tanımlayıcısı. Dönüş değeri Kontroller pasif hale getirilmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.