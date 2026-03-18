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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Tokyo Drift

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0 отзывов
21 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -16%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 627
Прибыльных трейдов:
672 (41.30%)
Убыточных трейдов:
955 (58.70%)
Лучший трейд:
793.53 USD
Худший трейд:
-219.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
44 177.67 USD (76 047 266 pips)
Общий убыток:
-45 394.84 USD (35 813 574 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (654.66 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 404.89 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
92.37%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
22.88%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
94
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
-0.14
Длинных трейдов:
1 024 (62.94%)
Коротких трейдов:
603 (37.06%)
Профит фактор:
0.97
Мат. ожидание:
-0.75 USD
Средняя прибыль:
65.74 USD
Средний убыток:
-47.53 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
22 (-1 867.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 867.60 USD (22)
Прирост в месяц:
-52.50%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
54%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 742.34 USD
Максимальная:
8 837.82 USD (59.72%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
58.93% (8 820.14 USD)
По эквити:
6.67% (403.16 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 278
ETHUSD 243
XAUUSD 213
USDJPY 186
GBPJPY 166
US30 128
US500 110
USTEC 107
EURJPY 84
DE30 46
JP225 41
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD -3.5K
ETHUSD -967
XAUUSD -219
USDJPY -35
GBPJPY 1.6K
US30 -289
US500 -508
USTEC 1.8K
EURJPY 254
DE30 -55
JP225 449
GBPUSD 112
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD -7.2M
ETHUSD -185K
XAUUSD -540K
USDJPY -9.2K
GBPJPY 13K
US30 41K
US500 120K
USTEC 1.6M
EURJPY 4.3K
DE30 6.4K
JP225 186K
GBPUSD 230
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +793.53 USD
Худший трейд: -220 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 22
Макс. прибыль в серии: +654.66 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 867.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 746
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real34
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
4.29 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.71 × 28
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.02 × 259
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.07 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
5.27 × 181
Exness-MT5Real3
5.41 × 636
Exness-MT5Real31
12.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
еще 1...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 15:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 01:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 20:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.13 22:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 11:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 17:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.02 22:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.17 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Tokyo Drift
30 USD в месяц
-16%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
21
54%
1 627
41%
92%
0.97
-0.75
USD
59%
1:200
Копировать

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