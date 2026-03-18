- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|278
|ETHUSD
|243
|XAUUSD
|213
|USDJPY
|186
|GBPJPY
|166
|US30
|128
|US500
|110
|USTEC
|107
|EURJPY
|84
|DE30
|46
|JP225
|41
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|-3.5K
|ETHUSD
|-967
|XAUUSD
|-219
|USDJPY
|-35
|GBPJPY
|1.6K
|US30
|-289
|US500
|-508
|USTEC
|1.8K
|EURJPY
|254
|DE30
|-55
|JP225
|449
|GBPUSD
|112
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|-7.2M
|ETHUSD
|-185K
|XAUUSD
|-540K
|USDJPY
|-9.2K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|US30
|41K
|US500
|120K
|USTEC
|1.6M
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|DE30
|6.4K
|JP225
|186K
|GBPUSD
|230
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.59 × 746
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.29 × 38
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.71 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.02 × 259
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.07 × 30
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.27 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.41 × 636
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|24.13 × 8
I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.
1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019
🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management
All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend
🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453
🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION
For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts
📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.
👥 Investor Guidelines
📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months
⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.
Contact me :📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92
USD
USD
USD