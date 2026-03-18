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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Tokyo Drift

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0条评论
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -36%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 661
盈利交易:
674 (40.57%)
亏损交易:
987 (59.42%)
最好交易:
793.53 USD
最差交易:
-219.80 USD
毛利:
44 209.65 USD (76 055 190 pips)
毛利亏损:
-46 927.21 USD (37 285 850 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (654.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 404.89 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.02
交易活动:
92.37%
最大入金加载:
30.72%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
121
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
-0.27
长期交易:
1 049 (63.15%)
短期交易:
612 (36.85%)
利润因子:
0.94
预期回报:
-1.64 USD
平均利润:
65.59 USD
平均损失:
-47.55 USD
最大连续失误:
26 (-1 155.06 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 867.60 USD (22)
每月增长:
-58.41%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
55%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 717.56 USD
最大值:
10 114.76 USD (68.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
67.52% (10 107.60 USD)
净值:
6.67% (403.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 288
ETHUSD 247
XAUUSD 214
USDJPY 189
GBPJPY 170
US30 130
US500 114
USTEC 109
EURJPY 86
DE30 48
JP225 41
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -3.9K
ETHUSD -1.4K
XAUUSD -220
USDJPY -90
GBPJPY 1.2K
US30 -277
US500 -739
USTEC 1.8K
EURJPY 230
DE30 -79
JP225 449
GBPUSD 112
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -8.6M
ETHUSD -200K
XAUUSD -540K
USDJPY -9.4K
GBPJPY 12K
US30 41K
US500 110K
USTEC 1.6M
EURJPY 4.3K
DE30 4.9K
JP225 186K
GBPUSD 230
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +793.53 USD
最差交易: -220 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 22
最大连续盈利: +654.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 155.06 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 746
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real34
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
4.29 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.71 × 28
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.02 × 259
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.07 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
5.27 × 181
Exness-MT5Real3
5.41 × 636
Exness-MT5Real31
12.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
1 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



没有评论
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 15:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 01:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 20:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.13 22:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 11:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 17:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.02 22:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.17 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Tokyo Drift
每月30 USD
-36%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
21
55%
1 661
40%
92%
0.94
-1.64
USD
68%
1:200
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