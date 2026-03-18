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Truong Ngoc Tuan

Tokyo Drift

Truong Ngoc Tuan
Truong Ngoc Tuan

Truong Ngoc Tuan

0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -15%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 593
Profit Trades:
662 (41.55%)
Loss Trades:
931 (58.44%)
Best trade:
793.53 USD
Worst trade:
-219.80 USD
Gross Profit:
42 925.51 USD (75 942 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 094.09 USD (35 416 922 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (654.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 404.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
92.37%
Max deposit load:
22.88%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
994 (62.40%)
Short Trades:
599 (37.60%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.73 USD
Average Profit:
64.84 USD
Average Loss:
-47.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-1 867.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 867.60 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
-55.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 742.34 USD
Maximal:
8 837.82 USD (59.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.93% (8 820.14 USD)
By Equity:
6.67% (403.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 273
ETHUSD 229
XAUUSD 208
USDJPY 184
GBPJPY 165
US30 127
US500 109
USTEC 104
EURJPY 83
DE30 45
JP225 41
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -3.3K
ETHUSD -472
XAUUSD -339
USDJPY -308
GBPJPY 1.1K
US30 -276
US500 -483
USTEC 2K
EURJPY 227
DE30 -53
JP225 449
GBPUSD 112
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -7M
ETHUSD -155K
XAUUSD -564K
USDJPY -11K
GBPJPY 11K
US30 41K
US500 121K
USTEC 1.6M
EURJPY 4K
DE30 6.4K
JP225 186K
GBPUSD 230
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +793.53 USD
Worst trade: -220 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +654.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 867.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
0.59 × 746
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
1.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real34
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
4.29 × 38
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.71 × 28
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
5.02 × 259
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.07 × 30
Exness-MT5Real
5.27 × 181
Exness-MT5Real3
5.41 × 636
Exness-MT5Real31
12.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
1 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

I am a 8-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution.
This is an automated trading system developed based on my 8 years of experience in the financial markets. Designed as a Follow trend market, it operates with a safe leverage ratio of 1:200, aiming to maximize performance while maintaining solid risk management.


1. Mean Strategy:
🔸 1️⃣ DCA ACCOUNT – AVERAGING STRATEGY
👉 Best for: Medium to large capital, investors who can tolerate drawdown and prefer stability
Trades using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) approach
Positions are built gradually to optimize the average entry price
Less affected by short-term market noise
Suitable for get money quick
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285019

🔸 2️⃣–5️⃣ TREND ACCOUNTS – TREND FOLLOWING STRATEGY

👉 Best for: Traders who value discipline, clear entries/exits, and strong risk management

All 4 accounts follow a trend-following strategy, with different execution and risk-management styles to avoid relying on a single approach.
Common characteristics:
Trades are opened only when the trend is clearly confirmed
Stop loss and strict money management are applied
No averaging against the trend

🔗 MQL5 links:
- Sonic EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347199
- BreakOut EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347198
- Intraday EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347200
- FollowTrend EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348453

🔹 CAPITAL ALLOCATION SUGGESTION

For quickly capitalize 👉 prioritize DCA
For growth with discipline 👉 choose Trend Following
For better balance 👉 allocate capital to both DCA and Trend accounts

📌 Copy trading involves risk. Profits come with drawdowns. Please choose accounts that match your capital size and risk tolerance.


👥 Investor Guidelines

📚 Learn how to copy signals here:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

⏳ This is a long-term strategy
👉 Recommended investment duration: at least 3–6 months

⚠️ Important Reminder:
There is no holy grail in trading — always invest only what you can afford to lose.


Contact me : 

📞 Please follow me on the following channels: Follow Trend Channel

✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/tee92



No reviews
2026.08.05 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 15:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.28 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 01:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 20:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 13:09
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 12:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.13 22:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.01 11:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.26 17:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.02 22:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.30 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.17 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tokyo Drift
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
20
54%
1 593
41%
92%
0.97
-0.73
USD
59%
1:200
Copy

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