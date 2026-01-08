СигналыРазделы
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
Всего трейдов:
29
Прибыльных трейдов:
12 (41.37%)
Убыточных трейдов:
17 (58.62%)
Лучший трейд:
17.31 USD
Худший трейд:
-6.47 USD
Общая прибыль:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
Общий убыток:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (28.47 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
28.47 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.05
Торговая активность:
3.35%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.64%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
9 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.18
Длинных трейдов:
9 (31.03%)
Коротких трейдов:
20 (68.97%)
Профит фактор:
1.04
Мат. ожидание:
0.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.30 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.27 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-14.28 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.28 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
0.94%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
16.83 USD
Максимальная:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
По эквити:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.31 USD
Худший трейд: -6 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +28.47 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -14.28 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
