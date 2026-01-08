SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Knight Rider
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
12 (41.37%)
Loss Trades:
17 (58.62%)
Best trade:
17.31 USD
Worst trade:
-6.47 USD
Gross Profit:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (28.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
3.35%
Max deposit load:
7.64%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
9 (31.03%)
Short Trades:
20 (68.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.30 USD
Average Loss:
-4.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.28 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.83 USD
Maximal:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.31 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


No reviews
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Knight Rider
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
324
USD
1
100%
29
41%
3%
1.04
0.10
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.