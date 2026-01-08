シグナルセクション
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
29
利益トレード:
12 (41.37%)
損失トレード:
17 (58.62%)
ベストトレード:
17.31 USD
最悪のトレード:
-6.47 USD
総利益:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
総損失:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (28.47 USD)
最大連続利益:
28.47 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
3.35%
最大入金額:
7.64%
最近のトレード:
10 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
29
平均保有時間:
9 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.18
長いトレード:
9 (31.03%)
短いトレード:
20 (68.97%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.04
期待されたペイオフ:
0.10 USD
平均利益:
6.30 USD
平均損失:
-4.27 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-14.28 USD)
最大連続損失:
-14.28 USD (3)
月間成長:
0.94%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
16.83 USD
最大の:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
エクイティによる:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.31 USD
最悪のトレード: -6 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +28.47 USD
最大連続損失: -14.28 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


レビューなし
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
