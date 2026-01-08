시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Knight Rider
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
29
이익 거래:
12 (41.37%)
손실 거래:
17 (58.62%)
최고의 거래:
17.31 USD
최악의 거래:
-6.47 USD
총 수익:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
총 손실:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (28.47 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
28.47 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
3.35%
최대 입금량:
7.64%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
9 분
회복 요인:
0.18
롱(주식매수):
9 (31.03%)
숏(주식차입매도):
20 (68.97%)
수익 요인:
1.04
기대수익:
0.10 USD
평균 이익:
6.30 USD
평균 손실:
-4.27 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-14.28 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-14.28 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
0.94%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
16.83 USD
최대한의:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
자본금별:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +17.31 USD
최악의 거래: -6 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +28.47 USD
연속 최대 손실: -14.28 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
