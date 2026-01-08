- Wachstum
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)
This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.
🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)
⚠️ Important Warning
-
This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts
-
Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions
-
Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter
🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.
📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.