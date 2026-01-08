SignaleKategorien
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
0
Gewinntrades:
0 (0.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
0.00 USD
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Keine Angabe

  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 0
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
