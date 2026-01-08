📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.

The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN

🔹 Broker: RoboForex

🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)

🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits

This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?

Once performance and stability are proven publicly,

➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.