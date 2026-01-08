- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|USDJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|USDJPY
|303
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.55 × 65
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
ClonTrader-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.81 × 73
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|5.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|7.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.00 × 24
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|11.50 × 2
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)
This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.
🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)
⚠️ Important Warning
-
This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts
-
Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions
-
Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter
🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.
📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.
