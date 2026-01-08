SeñalesSecciones
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
29
Transacciones Rentables:
12 (41.37%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
17 (58.62%)
Mejor transacción:
17.31 USD
Peor transacción:
-6.47 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (28.47 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
28.47 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
3.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.64%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.18
Transacciones Largas:
9 (31.03%)
Transacciones Cortas:
20 (68.97%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.04
Beneficio Esperado:
0.10 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.30 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-14.28 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-14.28 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.94%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
16.83 USD
Máxima:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
De fondos:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.31 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +28.47 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -14.28 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
