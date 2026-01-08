SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Knight Rider
Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam

Knight Rider

Deivanayagam Deivanayagam Arumugam
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
29
Negociações com lucro:
12 (41.37%)
Negociações com perda:
17 (58.62%)
Melhor negociação:
17.31 USD
Pior negociação:
-6.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
75.54 USD (1 866 pips)
Perda bruta:
-72.52 USD (1 563 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (28.47 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
28.47 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
3.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.64%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
29
Tempo médio de espera:
9 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.18
Negociações longas:
9 (31.03%)
Negociações curtas:
20 (68.97%)
Fator de lucro:
1.04
Valor esperado:
0.10 USD
Lucro médio:
6.30 USD
Perda média:
-4.27 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-14.28 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-14.28 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
0.94%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
16.83 USD
Máximo:
16.83 USD (5.25%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.02% (16.10 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.72% (5.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 303
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.31 USD
Pior negociação: -6 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +28.47 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -14.28 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ECN
0.55 × 65
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.81 × 73
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
5.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 24
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
11.50 × 2
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

📈 Live Algo Trading – Public Signal (For Learning & Transparency)

This signal is generated 100% by my own MQL5 Expert Advisor, running live on a real server.
The purpose of this signal is NOT to sell dreams, but to show how professional algo trading actually works — including profits, losses, drawdowns, and risk management, all in public.

🔹 Account Type: ECN
🔹 Broker: RoboForex
🔹 Pair Traded: USDJPY (GBPJPY & XAUUSD may be added later)
🔹 Execution: Fully automated (no manual intervention)

⚠️ Important Warning

  • This signal is NOT recommended for funded accounts

  • Results may not match exactly on non-ECN or different broker conditions

  • Slippage, spread, and execution quality matter

🚫 Please do NOT buy this signal expecting guaranteed profits
This signal is published only for transparency and educational visibility — to demonstrate how an advanced momentum-based algorithm behaves in real market conditions.

📦 What’s Coming Next?
Once performance and stability are proven publicly,
➡️ the Expert Advisor will be released on the MQL5 Market.


Sem comentários
2026.01.15 13:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 12:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.14 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 13:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 18:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.08 18:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.08 18:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 18:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Knight Rider
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
324
USD
1
100%
29
41%
3%
1.04
0.10
USD
5%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.