Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
14
Прибыльных трейдов:
13 (92.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (7.14%)
Лучший трейд:
4.86 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.62 USD
Общая прибыль:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (14.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
14.02 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.99
Торговая активность:
31.95%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.49%
Последний трейд:
18 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
27.27
Длинных трейдов:
4 (28.57%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (71.43%)
Профит фактор:
28.27
Мат. ожидание:
1.21 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.35 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.62 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.62 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
1.69%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
По эквити:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +4.86 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +14.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real31" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Violet vision core
30 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
14
92%
32%
28.27
1.21
USD
1%
1:200
Копировать

