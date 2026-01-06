シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Violet vision core
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
14
利益トレード:
13 (92.85%)
損失トレード:
1 (7.14%)
ベストトレード:
4.86 USD
最悪のトレード:
-0.62 USD
総利益:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
総損失:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (14.02 USD)
最大連続利益:
14.02 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
0.99
取引アクティビティ:
31.95%
最大入金額:
3.49%
最近のトレード:
18 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
27.27
長いトレード:
4 (28.57%)
短いトレード:
10 (71.43%)
プロフィットファクター:
28.27
期待されたペイオフ:
1.21 USD
平均利益:
1.35 USD
平均損失:
-0.62 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-0.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-0.62 USD (1)
月間成長:
1.69%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4.86 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +14.02 USD
最大連続損失: -0.62 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


レビューなし
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Violet vision core
30 USD/月
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
2
100%
14
92%
32%
28.27
1.21
USD
1%
1:200
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください