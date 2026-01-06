SinaisSeções
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
14
Negociações com lucro:
13 (92.85%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (7.14%)
Melhor negociação:
4.86 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (14.02 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14.02 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.99
Atividade de negociação:
31.95%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.49%
Último negócio:
17 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
14
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
27.27
Negociações longas:
4 (28.57%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (71.43%)
Fator de lucro:
28.27
Valor esperado:
1.21 USD
Lucro médio:
1.35 USD
Perda média:
-0.62 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.62 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.69%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.86 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.02 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


Sem comentários
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
