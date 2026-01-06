SeñalesSecciones
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
14
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (92.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (7.14%)
Mejor transacción:
4.86 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (14.02 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14.02 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.99
Actividad comercial:
31.95%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.49%
Último trade:
18 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
27.27
Transacciones Largas:
4 (28.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
10 (71.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
28.27
Beneficio Esperado:
1.21 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.35 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.62 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.62 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.69%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
De fondos:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 17
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.86 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.02 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
