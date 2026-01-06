信号部分
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
14
盈利交易:
13 (92.85%)
亏损交易:
1 (7.14%)
最好交易:
4.86 USD
最差交易:
-0.62 USD
毛利:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (14.02 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14.02 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.99
交易活动:
31.95%
最大入金加载:
3.49%
最近交易:
17 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
27.27
长期交易:
4 (28.57%)
短期交易:
10 (71.43%)
利润因子:
28.27
预期回报:
1.21 USD
平均利润:
1.35 USD
平均损失:
-0.62 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.62 USD (1)
每月增长:
1.69%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
净值:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4.86 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +14.02 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


没有评论
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
