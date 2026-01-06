SignaleKategorien
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
14
Gewinntrades:
13 (92.85%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (7.14%)
Bester Trade:
4.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (14.02 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
14.02 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.99
Trading-Aktivität:
31.95%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Letzter Trade:
18 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
27.27
Long-Positionen:
4 (28.57%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (71.43%)
Profit-Faktor:
28.27
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.21 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.62 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.62 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.69%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
Kapital:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.02 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
