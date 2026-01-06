SignalsSections
Jakkarin Singhasenee

Violet vision core

Jakkarin Singhasenee
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
13 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.14%)
Best trade:
4.86 USD
Worst trade:
-0.62 USD
Gross Profit:
17.53 USD (1 149 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.62 USD (62 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (14.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.02 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.99
Trading activity:
31.95%
Max deposit load:
3.49%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
27.27
Long Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
28.27
Expected Payoff:
1.21 USD
Average Profit:
1.35 USD
Average Loss:
-0.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.62 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (0.62 USD)
By Equity:
0.75% (7.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.86 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Violet Vision Core is a structure-based trading strategy built on the principles of Mean Reversion combined with a controlled Grid execution model. The system is designed to operate only when market conditions meet predefined criteria, prioritizing stability and risk containment over aggressive trade frequency.

The strategy employs a strict Time Filter, allowing trades only during high-liquidity sessions to reduce market noise and low-quality price movements. Grid spacing is deliberately controlled and fixed, preventing excessive order clustering and limiting exposure during adverse price expansions. In addition, a hard cap on the maximum number of active orders is enforced to define worst-case risk scenarios in advance.

Rather than relying on directional prediction, Violet Vision Core focuses on statistical price normalization, entering positions only when price deviates beyond equilibrium zones and exiting when balance is restored. Drawdown is treated as a managed variable, not an exception, and all risk parameters are designed to maintain portfolio stability across different market regimes.

This strategy is not optimized for short-term speculation, but for consistent, disciplined performance suitable for long-term capital management and copy trading environments, where transparency, control, and survivability are critical.


No reviews
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
