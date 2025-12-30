СигналыРазделы
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 500 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
574
Прибыльных трейдов:
462 (80.48%)
Убыточных трейдов:
112 (19.51%)
Лучший трейд:
63.21 USD
Худший трейд:
-35.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 636.55 USD (9 717 356 pips)
Общий убыток:
-918.34 USD (7 476 304 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
19 (31.29 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
90.34 USD (15)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
89.88%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.37%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
77
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
10.49
Длинных трейдов:
286 (49.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
288 (50.17%)
Профит фактор:
1.78
Мат. ожидание:
1.25 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.54 USD
Средний убыток:
-8.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-68.47 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
48.68%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.84 USD
Максимальная:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
По эквити:
15.08% (259.15 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 574
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD# 718
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +63.21 USD
Худший трейд: -36 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 15
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +31.29 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -44.23 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
