SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / EA BTC Master
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
577
Negociações com lucro:
464 (80.41%)
Negociações com perda:
113 (19.58%)
Melhor negociação:
63.21 USD
Pior negociação:
-35.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 637.14 USD (9 723 246 pips)
Perda bruta:
-918.45 USD (7 477 364 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (31.29 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
90.34 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.15
Atividade de negociação:
89.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.37%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
78
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
10.50
Negociações longas:
289 (50.09%)
Negociações curtas:
288 (49.91%)
Fator de lucro:
1.78
Valor esperado:
1.25 USD
Lucro médio:
3.53 USD
Perda média:
-8.13 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-68.47 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
47.94%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.84 USD
Máximo:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
15.08% (259.15 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 577
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD# 719
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +63.21 USD
Pior negociação: -36 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +31.29 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -44.23 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

Sem comentários
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
EA BTC Master
500 USD por mês
72%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
577
80%
90%
1.78
1.25
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.