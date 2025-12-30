SeñalesSecciones
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
574
Transacciones Rentables:
462 (80.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
112 (19.51%)
Mejor transacción:
63.21 USD
Peor transacción:
-35.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 636.55 USD (9 717 356 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-918.34 USD (7 476 304 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (31.29 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
90.34 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
89.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.37%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
77
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.49
Transacciones Largas:
286 (49.83%)
Transacciones Cortas:
288 (50.17%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.78
Beneficio Esperado:
1.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.54 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-8.20 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-68.47 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
48.68%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.84 USD
Máxima:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
De fondos:
15.08% (259.15 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 574
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD# 718
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +63.21 USD
Peor transacción: -36 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.29 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -44.23 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
