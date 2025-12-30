SignaleKategorien
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 500 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
578
Gewinntrades:
464 (80.27%)
Verlusttrades:
114 (19.72%)
Bester Trade:
63.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-35.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 637.14 USD (9 723 246 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-918.51 USD (7 477 943 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (31.29 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
90.34 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
89.88%
Max deposit load:
1.37%
Letzter Trade:
36 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
79
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
10.50
Long-Positionen:
290 (50.17%)
Short-Positionen:
288 (49.83%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.78
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.06 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-68.47 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
47.78%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.84 USD
Maximaler:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
Kapital:
15.08% (259.15 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 578
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD# 719
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +63.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.29 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -44.23 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
EA BTC Master
500 USD pro Monat
72%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
578
80%
90%
1.78
1.24
USD
15%
1:500
Kopieren

