シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / EA BTC Master
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  500  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
578
利益トレード:
464 (80.27%)
損失トレード:
114 (19.72%)
ベストトレード:
63.21 USD
最悪のトレード:
-35.71 USD
総利益:
1 637.14 USD (9 723 246 pips)
総損失:
-918.51 USD (7 477 943 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (31.29 USD)
最大連続利益:
90.34 USD (15)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
89.88%
最大入金額:
1.37%
最近のトレード:
20 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
79
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
10.50
長いトレード:
290 (50.17%)
短いトレード:
288 (49.83%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.78
期待されたペイオフ:
1.24 USD
平均利益:
3.53 USD
平均損失:
-8.06 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-44.23 USD)
最大連続損失:
-68.47 USD (3)
月間成長:
47.78%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1.84 USD
最大の:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
エクイティによる:
15.08% (259.15 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 578
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD# 719
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +63.21 USD
最悪のトレード: -36 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 15
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +31.29 USD
最大連続損失: -44.23 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

レビューなし
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
EA BTC Master
500 USD/月
72%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
578
80%
90%
1.78
1.24
USD
15%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください