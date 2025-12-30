SegnaliSezioni
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 66%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
523
Profit Trade:
419 (80.11%)
Loss Trade:
104 (19.89%)
Best Trade:
63.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 548.19 USD (9 032 673 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-884.87 USD (7 146 132 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (31.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
90.34 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.11%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
78
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.69
Long Trade:
255 (48.76%)
Short Trade:
268 (51.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
1.27 USD
Profitto medio:
3.69 USD
Perdita media:
-8.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-68.47 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
66.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.84 USD
Massimale:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
Per equità:
0.25% (4.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 523
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD# 663
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD# 1.9M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.21 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
