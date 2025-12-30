SignalsSections
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
574
Profit Trades:
462 (80.48%)
Loss Trades:
112 (19.51%)
Best trade:
63.21 USD
Worst trade:
-35.71 USD
Gross Profit:
1 636.55 USD (9 717 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-918.34 USD (7 476 304 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (31.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
90.34 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
89.88%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.49
Long Trades:
286 (49.83%)
Short Trades:
288 (50.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.78
Expected Payoff:
1.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.54 USD
Average Loss:
-8.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-44.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.47 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
48.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.84 USD
Maximal:
68.47 USD (4.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.76% (68.47 USD)
By Equity:
9.69% (166.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 574
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD# 718
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD# 2.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.21 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

No reviews
2026.01.04 21:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 04:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.03 03:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.30 06:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 06:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
