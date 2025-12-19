СигналыРазделы
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
17
Прибыльных трейдов:
17 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
14.01 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
67.93 USD (35 235 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (67.93 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
67.93 USD (17)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.11
Торговая активность:
98.54%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.34%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
17
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
14 (82.35%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (17.65%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
4.00 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.00 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
1.24%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.75% (41.12 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 5
EURGBP 4
Bra50Feb26 4
ChinaA50 2
USDCAD 1
Esp35 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD 21
EURGBP 9
Bra50Feb26 6
ChinaA50 19
USDCAD 1
Esp35 12
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD 687
EURGBP 348
Bra50Feb26 405
ChinaA50 22K
USDCAD 139
Esp35 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +14.01 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 17
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +67.93 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ActivTradesCorp-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.