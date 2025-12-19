SegnaliSezioni
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

0 recensioni
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
4.80 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
16.70 USD (877 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (16.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16.70 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.88
Attività di trading:
98.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.34%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.09 USD
Profitto medio:
2.09 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.57% (31.61 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Bra50Feb26 4
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 1
GOLD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Bra50Feb26 6
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 1
GOLD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Bra50Feb26 405
EURGBP 174
USDCAD 139
GOLD 159
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Best Trade: +4.80 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Pro Global Trader
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
1
100%
8
100%
99%
n/a
2.09
USD
1%
1:200
Copia

