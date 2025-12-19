SeñalesSecciones
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
9
Transacciones Rentables:
9 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
4.80 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
19.04 USD (964 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (19.04 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
19.04 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.02
Actividad comercial:
98.54%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.34%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
7 (77.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 (22.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
2.12 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.12 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.35%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.70% (38.59 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
Bra50Feb26 4
EURGBP 3
USDCAD 1
GOLD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
Bra50Feb26 6
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 1
GOLD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
Bra50Feb26 405
EURGBP 261
USDCAD 139
GOLD 159
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4.80 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +19.04 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pro Global Trader
30 USD al mes
0%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
1
100%
9
100%
99%
n/a
2.12
USD
1%
1:200
