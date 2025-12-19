Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.