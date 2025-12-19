SignaleKategorien
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
15 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
14.01 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
49.40 USD (23 044 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (49.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
49.40 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.08
Trading-Aktivität:
98.54%
Max deposit load:
3.34%
Letzter Trade:
51 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
12 (80.00%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (20.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.75% (41.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURGBP 4
Bra50Feb26 4
GOLD 4
ChinaA50 2
USDCAD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 9
Bra50Feb26 6
GOLD 14
ChinaA50 19
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 348
Bra50Feb26 405
GOLD 473
ChinaA50 22K
USDCAD 139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14.01 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +49.40 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ActivTradesCorp-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Pro Global Trader
30 USD pro Monat
1%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
2
100%
15
100%
99%
n/a
3.29
USD
1%
1:200
