信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Pro Global Trader
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
8
盈利交易:
8 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
4.80 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
16.70 USD (877 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
8 (16.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
16.70 USD (8)
夏普比率:
1.88
交易活动:
98.54%
最大入金加载:
3.34%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
7 (87.50%)
短期交易:
1 (12.50%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
2.09 USD
平均利润:
2.09 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.30%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.57% (31.61 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
Bra50Feb26 4
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 1
GOLD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
Bra50Feb26 6
EURGBP 5
USDCAD 1
GOLD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
Bra50Feb26 405
EURGBP 174
USDCAD 139
GOLD 159
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4.80 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +16.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ActivTradesCorp-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


没有评论
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Pro Global Trader
每月30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
1
100%
8
100%
99%
n/a
2.09
USD
1%
1:200
