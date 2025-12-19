シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Pro Global Trader
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
9 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
4.80 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
19.04 USD (964 pips)
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
9 (19.04 USD)
最大連続利益:
19.04 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
2.02
取引アクティビティ:
98.54%
最大入金額:
3.34%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
14
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
7 (77.78%)
短いトレード:
2 (22.22%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
2.12 USD
平均利益:
2.12 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
0.35%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.70% (38.59 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
Bra50Feb26 4
EURGBP 3
USDCAD 1
GOLD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
Bra50Feb26 6
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 1
GOLD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
Bra50Feb26 405
EURGBP 261
USDCAD 139
GOLD 159
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +4.80 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +19.04 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ActivTradesCorp-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
