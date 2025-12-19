시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Pro Global Trader
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 3%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
39
이익 거래:
37 (94.87%)
손실 거래:
2 (5.13%)
최고의 거래:
18.62 USD
최악의 거래:
-6.19 USD
총 수익:
162.22 USD (61 791 pips)
총 손실:
-9.72 USD (1 275 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (106.28 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
106.28 USD (25)
샤프 비율:
0.83
거래 활동:
98.54%
최대 입금량:
3.70%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
24.64
롱(주식매수):
30 (76.92%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (23.08%)
수익 요인:
16.69
기대수익:
3.91 USD
평균 이익:
4.38 USD
평균 손실:
-4.86 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-6.19 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-6.19 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
2.79%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
6.19 USD (0.11%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.06% (3.53 USD)
자본금별:
1.98% (109.36 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD 9
USDCAD 8
EURGBP 6
Bra50Feb26 6
ChinaA50 3
AUDCAD 3
Esp35 2
UK100Mar26 1
Ger40Mar26 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD 33
USDCAD 12
EURGBP 13
Bra50Feb26 10
ChinaA50 29
AUDCAD 2
Esp35 26
UK100Mar26 19
Ger40Mar26 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD 1.1K
USDCAD 322
EURGBP 521
Bra50Feb26 635
ChinaA50 32K
AUDCAD 274
Esp35 24K
UK100Mar26 695
Ger40Mar26 320
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +18.62 USD
최악의 거래: -6 USD
연속 최대 이익: 25
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +106.28 USD
연속 최대 손실: -6.19 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 213
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.41 × 242
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.75 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
1.51 × 79
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
2.76 × 103
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
ClonTrader-Live
10.71 × 7
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 13:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.04 22:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Pro Global Trader
월별 30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
3
100%
39
94%
99%
16.68
3.91
USD
2%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.