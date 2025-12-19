SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Pro Global Trader
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Pro Global Trader

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 0%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
9 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
4.80 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
19.04 USD (964 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
9 (19.04 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
19.04 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
2.02
Atividade de negociação:
98.54%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.34%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
17
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
7 (77.78%)
Negociações curtas:
2 (22.22%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
2.12 USD
Lucro médio:
2.12 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
0.35%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.70% (38.59 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
Bra50Feb26 4
EURGBP 3
USDCAD 1
GOLD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
Bra50Feb26 6
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 1
GOLD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
Bra50Feb26 405
EURGBP 261
USDCAD 139
GOLD 159
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.80 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.04 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.23 × 156
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 4
Just2Trade-MT5
2.67 × 3
FxPro-MT5
3.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Pro Global Trader is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on global indices and a carefully selected group of Forex pairs, using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The original account balance was changed because of one increase in the lots. The recommended minimum balance for subscriptions is 5.500 dollars.

The average target return is about 10% per month.


Sem comentários
2025.12.26 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.23 19:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.19 17:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.19 14:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 14:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Pro Global Trader
30 USD por mês
0%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
1
100%
9
100%
99%
n/a
2.12
USD
1%
1:200
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.