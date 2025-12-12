СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / DSA System
Hai Pina

DSA System

Hai Pina
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
11.73 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
95.19 USD (95 187 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (95.19 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
95.19 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
16.67
Торговая активность:
85.88%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.63%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
8 (88.89%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (11.11%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
10.58 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.58 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
9.52%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDm 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDm 95K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +11.73 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +95.19 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real15" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


Нет отзывов
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
DSA System
30 USD в месяц
10%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
0%
9
100%
86%
n/a
10.58
USD
12%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.